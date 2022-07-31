Crust Network Price Reaches $0.92 on Exchanges (CRU)

Crust Network (CRU) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. Crust Network has a market capitalization of $2.81 million and $497,449.00 worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crust Network coin can now be purchased for $0.92 or 0.00003862 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Crust Network has traded up 13.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,761.18 or 0.99996915 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004211 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004714 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004006 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004206 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002152 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.11 or 0.00130925 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00032904 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004201 BTC.

Crust Network Profile

CRU is a coin. Its launch date was September 16th, 2020. Crust Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,062,357 coins. Crust Network’s official Twitter account is @CrustNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork.

Crust Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crust Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

