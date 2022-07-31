Crowny (CRWNY) Price Hits $0.0020 on Major Exchanges

Crowny (CRWNY) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 31st. One Crowny coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Crowny has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. Crowny has a total market cap of $932,465.08 and $140,479.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004210 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $145.44 or 0.00613354 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00015446 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00035183 BTC.

Crowny’s total supply is 813,097,988 coins and its circulating supply is 462,191,889 coins. Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio.

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowny should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crowny using one of the exchanges listed above.

