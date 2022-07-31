Crowny (CRWNY) Price Hits $0.0020 on Major Exchanges

Crowny (CRWNY) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 31st. One Crowny coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Crowny has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. Crowny has a total market cap of $932,465.08 and $140,479.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004210 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $145.44 or 0.00613354 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001643 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002224 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00015446 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00035183 BTC.
Crowny Profile
Crowny’s total supply is 813,097,988 coins and its circulating supply is 462,191,889 coins. Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio.
Buying and Selling Crowny
