Crossvault Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Crossvault Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 74.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $131.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.33. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $117.32 and a twelve month high of $145.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 253.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $500,526.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,242 shares in the company, valued at $585,396. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $500,526.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,242 shares in the company, valued at $585,396. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total transaction of $5,841,055.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,593 shares in the company, valued at $12,550,187.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,394 shares of company stock worth $6,625,387 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $138.00 to $134.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.86.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

