Crossvault Capital Management LLC Sells 760 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Crossvault Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,430 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Workday during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Workday by 152.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Workday during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Workday during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Workday by 265.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WDAY shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Workday from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Workday from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Workday from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Workday from $249.00 to $239.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.81.

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $14,619,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,239,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 5,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $817,506.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,966,129.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $14,619,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,239,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 119,883 shares of company stock valued at $17,036,414. 21.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WDAY stock opened at $155.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.40 billion, a PE ratio of -1,292.50 and a beta of 1.40. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.10 and a 1-year high of $307.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.82.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

