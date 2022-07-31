Crossvault Capital Management LLC Sells 2,150 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Crossvault Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,036 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the period. NIKE comprises about 1.9% of Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in NIKE by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 15,025 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 10,217 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $102.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,681 shares in the company, valued at $2,644,115.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $102.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,681 shares in the company, valued at $2,644,115.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,735 shares of company stock worth $7,944,215 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE stock opened at $114.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $180.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.50. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $99.53 and a one year high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

NIKE announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on NKE shares. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. KGI Securities cut shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.08.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.