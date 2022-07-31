Crossvault Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Crossvault Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,802 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth $129,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 6.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,119 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,986,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 5.1% during the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 16,484 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 57.6% during the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,011 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 3.2% during the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,944 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $2,046,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,109.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $2,046,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,109.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,446.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,263 shares of company stock valued at $4,120,938. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

McDonald’s Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on McDonald’s from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.19.

McDonald’s stock opened at $263.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.65. The stock has a market cap of $194.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.55. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Articles

