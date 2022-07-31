Crossvault Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Crossvault Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in O. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Realty Income by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,379,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,964,611,000 after purchasing an additional 18,809,122 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Realty Income by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,784,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,001,512,000 after purchasing an additional 12,823,641 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Realty Income by 951.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,222,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,052,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535,728 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $376,586,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,664,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $904,757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310,531 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.14.

Realty Income Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:O opened at $73.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.54, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.47. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $62.28 and a 12-month high of $75.40.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.69 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a aug 22 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 291.18%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

