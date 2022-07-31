Crossvault Capital Management LLC Has $4.12 Million Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Crossvault Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,283 shares during the period. Moderna makes up about 1.3% of Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $4,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.13, for a total value of $1,144,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,395,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,934,364.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.13, for a total value of $1,144,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,395,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,934,364.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.93, for a total value of $1,419,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,622,532 shares in the company, valued at $230,285,966.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 566,029 shares of company stock valued at $83,989,305 in the last ninety days. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moderna Trading Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $164.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.33. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.61 and a 12 month high of $497.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $3.40. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 64.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.17 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRNA. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Moderna from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.00.

Moderna Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

