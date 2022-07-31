Crossvault Capital Management LLC Has $15.05 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Crossvault Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 4.9% of Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $15,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. 1900 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Keel Point LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $786,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in AbbVie by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 58,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,888,000 after purchasing an additional 10,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

AbbVie Stock Performance

In other AbbVie news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $12,041,970.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,952,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 463,761 shares of company stock valued at $70,609,771. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $143.51 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.56 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The firm has a market cap of $253.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.01.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.08. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 80.92%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading

