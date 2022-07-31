CrossAmerica Partners LP Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.53 (NYSE:CAPL)

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.525 per share by the oil and gas company on Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 2nd.

CrossAmerica Partners has a payout ratio of 223.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect CrossAmerica Partners to earn $0.94 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 223.4%.

CrossAmerica Partners Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of CrossAmerica Partners stock opened at $22.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $842.43 million, a PE ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 1.85. CrossAmerica Partners has a 1-year low of $17.27 and a 1-year high of $23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.88, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CrossAmerica Partners ( NYSE:CAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.85 million. CrossAmerica Partners had a return on equity of 50.99% and a net margin of 0.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CrossAmerica Partners will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in CrossAmerica Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in CrossAmerica Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $459,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

