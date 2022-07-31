Credit Suisse Group Cuts LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Price Target to $20.00

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LC. Wedbush lifted their price objective on LendingClub to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LendingClub in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.40.

Get LendingClub alerts:

LendingClub Stock Performance

Shares of LC stock opened at $13.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 2.00. LendingClub has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $49.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Insider Transactions at LendingClub

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $330.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.97 million. LendingClub had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LendingClub will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total transaction of $51,645.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,573.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Valerie Kay sold 22,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $323,323.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,668.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total value of $51,645.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,573.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,325 shares of company stock valued at $516,831 in the last quarter. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LendingClub

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in LendingClub in the 4th quarter valued at $381,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in LendingClub by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,052 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 30,037 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in LendingClub by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,848 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in LendingClub in the 4th quarter valued at $4,804,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in LendingClub in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.