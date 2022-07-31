Crawford United Co. (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Crawford United Co. (OTCMKTS:CRAWA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Crawford United Stock Up 0.2 %

OTCMKTS CRAWA opened at $22.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.13. The company has a market capitalization of $75.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.50. Crawford United has a 1-year low of $21.01 and a 1-year high of $35.70.

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.20). Crawford United had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $31.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.10 million. Equities analysts forecast that Crawford United will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crawford United Company Profile

Crawford United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty industrial products and solutions in the United States, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Air Handling Equipment, and Industrial and Transportation Products. The Commercial Air Handling segment designs, manufactures, and installs large-scale commercial, institutional, and industrial custom air handling solutions to health care, education, pharmaceutical, and industrial manufacturing markets under the FactoryBilt and SiteBilt brand names.

