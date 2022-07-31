Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.29.

CBRL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $132.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $95.07 on Friday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1-year low of $81.87 and a 1-year high of $149.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.70 and its 200-day moving average is $109.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.02). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $790.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.75%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, June 7th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the second quarter worth $1,288,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 37.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,176 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,941,000 after acquiring an additional 22,732 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 17.5% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,165,000 after acquiring an additional 11,007 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the second quarter worth $3,853,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the second quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.