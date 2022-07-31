Cowen Trims Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Target Price to $51.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Cowen from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CMCSA. Bank of America lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Macquarie lowered Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.39.

Comcast stock opened at $37.52 on Friday. Comcast has a one year low of $36.57 and a one year high of $61.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Comcast by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

