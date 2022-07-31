Cowen Raises NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $200.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Cowen from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $211.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $205.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $183.88 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $140.33 and a 12 month high of $239.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.02. The firm has a market cap of $48.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.41.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.50. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 50.16%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.90%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2,183.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 265.1% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

