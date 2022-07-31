Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at Stephens

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Stephens to $35.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Stephens currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CVLG. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Covenant Logistics Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Covenant Logistics Group to $31.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Covenant Logistics Group in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.13.

Covenant Logistics Group Price Performance

Covenant Logistics Group stock opened at $33.47 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.80. Covenant Logistics Group has a 1 year low of $17.23 and a 1 year high of $34.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.07 million, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Covenant Logistics Group Dividend Announcement

Covenant Logistics Group ( NASDAQ:CVLG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.32. Covenant Logistics Group had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 24.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Covenant Logistics Group will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Covenant Logistics Group’s payout ratio is 5.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVLG. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC raised its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 253,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after buying an additional 67,158 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 341,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after buying an additional 108,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.03% of the company’s stock.

Covenant Logistics Group Company Profile

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

