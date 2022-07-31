Coursera’s (COUR) “Maintains” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their maintains rating on shares of Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $28.00.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Coursera from $30.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Coursera from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Coursera from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Coursera from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Coursera from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coursera has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.08.

Coursera Trading Up 2.5 %

Coursera stock opened at $13.89 on Thursday. Coursera has a 1-year low of $10.71 and a 1-year high of $43.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coursera

Coursera ( NYSE:COUR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). Coursera had a negative net margin of 36.84% and a negative return on equity of 21.91%. The business had revenue of $124.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. Coursera’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coursera will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Shravan Goli sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total transaction of $660,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 259,533 shares in the company, valued at $4,897,387.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Shravan Goli sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total transaction of $660,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 259,533 shares in the company, valued at $4,897,387.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Leah F. Belsky sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.63, for a total transaction of $3,126,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 466,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,292,645.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 390,862 shares of company stock worth $6,282,815.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coursera

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COUR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Coursera in the fourth quarter worth about $193,539,000. KPCB XIV Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Coursera in the fourth quarter worth about $137,723,000. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Coursera by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 2,947,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,805 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Coursera by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,738,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,482,000 after purchasing an additional 938,228 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Coursera in the fourth quarter worth about $20,103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

