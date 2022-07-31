Costco Wholesale’s (COST) Buy Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Friday. They presently have a $580.00 target price on the retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.15% from the stock’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s FY2024 earnings at $17.11 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on COST. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $525.00 to $579.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.72.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $541.30 on Friday. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $483.35 and its 200 day moving average is $513.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $239.78 billion, a PE ratio of 42.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.17. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Costco Wholesale

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ford Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.1% during the first quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.9% during the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,026 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,468 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

