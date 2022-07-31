CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CSGP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $79.88.

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $72.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.42 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 11.08 and a current ratio of 11.08. CoStar Group has a 52 week low of $49.00 and a 52 week high of $101.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.72.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 7.36%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $99,872.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,425.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $63,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,823.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $99,872.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,425.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 554,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,931,000 after purchasing an additional 73,031 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 209.2% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 13,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 9,298 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 337,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,683,000 after buying an additional 66,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 29,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

