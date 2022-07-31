Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decline of 33.9% from the June 30th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Core Molding Technologies in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core Molding Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Core Molding Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Core Molding Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $448,000. 42.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Core Molding Technologies alerts:

Core Molding Technologies Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of Core Molding Technologies stock traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $10.86. 17,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,295. Core Molding Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.96 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $94.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 2.15.

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile

Core Molding Technologies ( NYSEAMERICAN:CMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $90.59 million for the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 4.75%.

(Get Rating)

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Core Molding Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Molding Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.