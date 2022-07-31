Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Corcept Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corcept Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of CORT opened at $28.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.48. Corcept Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $15.82 and a 52-week high of $29.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $93.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.23 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 28,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $561,964.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,804.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 28,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $561,964.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,804.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph K. Belanoff sold 279,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $7,353,183.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,538,218 shares in the company, valued at $66,678,986.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 384,780 shares of company stock valued at $9,889,303 over the last three months. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 283.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 87.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

About Corcept Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.