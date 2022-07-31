Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.42 EPS

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.42, Briefing.com reports. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 31.43% and a net margin of 31.63%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Continental Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 114.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Continental Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Continental Resources stock opened at $68.89 on Friday. Continental Resources has a one year low of $32.15 and a one year high of $75.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Continental Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is 20.40%.

Institutional Trading of Continental Resources

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Continental Resources by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 187,283 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,486,000 after buying an additional 61,688 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Continental Resources by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,372 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after buying an additional 8,002 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Continental Resources by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,992 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Continental Resources by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,038 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Continental Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $609,000. 13.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLR. Citigroup downgraded Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Continental Resources from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Continental Resources from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays cut their target price on Continental Resources from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Continental Resources from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.81.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Featured Stories

