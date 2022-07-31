ContentBox (BOX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $424,934.36

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. Over the last seven days, ContentBox has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. ContentBox has a total market capitalization of $424,934.36 and approximately $66,631.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ContentBox coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TDEX Token (TT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00007544 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00009618 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.61 or 0.00230850 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000283 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000222 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ContentBox Profile

BOX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox. ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ContentBox

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

