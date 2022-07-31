Content Neutrality Network Trading 37.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CNN)

Content Neutrality Network (CNN) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. One Content Neutrality Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Content Neutrality Network has traded 37.8% lower against the US dollar. Content Neutrality Network has a market cap of $253,743.01 and approximately $37.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23,659.19 or 0.99993295 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004206 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004789 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003952 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004213 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002155 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.23 or 0.00131622 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00033175 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004214 BTC.

About Content Neutrality Network

Content Neutrality Network is a coin. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 coins. Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Content Neutrality Network’s official website is cnntoken.io.

Content Neutrality Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Neutrality Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Content Neutrality Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Content Neutrality Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

