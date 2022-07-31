Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) versus Pioneer Merger (NASDAQ:PACX) Head to Head Comparison

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) and Pioneer Merger (NASDAQ:PACX – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Consumer Portfolio Services and Pioneer Merger’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Consumer Portfolio Services 26.87% 45.63% 3.59% Pioneer Merger N/A -151.41% 6.98%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.8% of Consumer Portfolio Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.8% of Consumer Portfolio Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

Consumer Portfolio Services has a beta of 2.23, suggesting that its stock price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pioneer Merger has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Consumer Portfolio Services and Pioneer Merger’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Consumer Portfolio Services $267.81 million 1.01 $47.52 million $2.89 4.44 Pioneer Merger N/A N/A $8.46 million N/A N/A

Consumer Portfolio Services has higher revenue and earnings than Pioneer Merger.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Consumer Portfolio Services and Pioneer Merger, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Consumer Portfolio Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Pioneer Merger 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Consumer Portfolio Services beats Pioneer Merger on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems. It serves as an alternative source of financing for dealers, facilitating sales to customers who are not able to obtain financing from commercial banks, credit unions, and the captive finance companies. The company also acquires installment purchase contracts in four merger and acquisition transactions; purchases immaterial amounts of vehicle purchase money loans from non-affiliated lenders. and offers financing directly to sub-prime consumers to facilitate their purchase of a new or used automobile, light truck, or passenger van. It services its automobile contracts through its branches in California, Nevada, Virginia, Florida, and Illinois. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Pioneer Merger

Pioneer Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and consumer sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

