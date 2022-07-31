Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Constellium from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellium has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.67.

Constellium Stock Performance

CSTM stock opened at $14.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.99. Constellium has a 1 year low of $11.79 and a 1 year high of $21.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Constellium

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 100.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Constellium will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Constellium by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 61,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in Constellium during the fourth quarter worth about $306,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellium during the fourth quarter worth about $887,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Constellium during the fourth quarter worth about $361,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Constellium during the fourth quarter worth about $71,144,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Constellium

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

