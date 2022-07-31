Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Constellium from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellium has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.67.
Constellium Stock Performance
CSTM stock opened at $14.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.99. Constellium has a 1 year low of $11.79 and a 1 year high of $21.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.51.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Constellium
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Constellium by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 61,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in Constellium during the fourth quarter worth about $306,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellium during the fourth quarter worth about $887,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Constellium during the fourth quarter worth about $361,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Constellium during the fourth quarter worth about $71,144,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Constellium
Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Constellium (CSTM)
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.