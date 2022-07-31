Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Short Interest Update

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Conifer from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNFR traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.47. The company had a trading volume of 4,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,337. The stock has a market cap of $14.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.06. Conifer has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $4.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Conifer ( NASDAQ:CNFR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The insurance provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $25.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.54 million. Conifer had a net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Conifer will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies.

