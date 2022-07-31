COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,590,000 shares, an increase of 41.5% from the June 30th total of 1,830,000 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On COMSovereign

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in COMSovereign stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 365,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.50% of COMSovereign at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

COMSovereign Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of COMS stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.16. 3,050,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,977,254. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.42. COMSovereign has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $2.24.

About COMSovereign

ComSovereign Holding Corp. designs, develops, markets, and sells technologically-advanced telecom solutions for network operators, mobile device carriers, governmental units, and other enterprises worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and sells microwave packet radio equipment, such as backhaul telecom radios that transmit broadband voice, video, and data, as well as enable service providers, government agencies, enterprises, and other organizations to meet their increasing bandwidth requirements rapidly and affordably; and in-band full-duplex and transpositional modulation technologies that alleviate the performance limitations of the principal transmission technologies.

