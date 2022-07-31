Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.
Computer Task Group Stock Performance
Shares of CTG opened at $8.71 on Wednesday. Computer Task Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.38. The company has a market capitalization of $133.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.91.
Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $89.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Computer Task Group will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Computer Task Group
About Computer Task Group
Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services.
