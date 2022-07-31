Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Shares of CTG opened at $8.71 on Wednesday. Computer Task Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.38. The company has a market capitalization of $133.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.91.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $89.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Computer Task Group will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Computer Task Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd lifted its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 56,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,152,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,257,000 after acquiring an additional 8,327 shares during the period. Lewis Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC now owns 364,336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 9,206 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 964,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,427,000 after acquiring an additional 9,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services.

