Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Given New GBX 1,575 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,500 ($18.07) to GBX 1,575 ($18.98) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

CMPGY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Compass Group from GBX 1,950 ($23.49) to GBX 2,050 ($24.70) in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Compass Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Compass Group from GBX 1,750 ($21.08) to GBX 1,825 ($21.99) in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Compass Group from GBX 1,950 ($23.49) to GBX 2,100 ($25.30) in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, HSBC lowered Compass Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

Compass Group Stock Performance

CMPGY stock opened at $23.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.75 and its 200-day moving average is $22.16. Compass Group has a twelve month low of $19.32 and a twelve month high of $25.25.

Compass Group Cuts Dividend

Compass Group Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.1032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 1.18%.

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

