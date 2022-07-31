Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decline of 33.8% from the June 30th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compass Digital Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Compass Digital Acquisition stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 58,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Get Compass Digital Acquisition alerts:

Compass Digital Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDAQW opened at $0.18 on Friday. Compass Digital Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.18.

About Compass Digital Acquisition

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the technology sectors, including in the technology led digital transformation software and services sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Digital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Digital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.