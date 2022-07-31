Comparing International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) and Archon (OTCMKTS:ARHN)

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) and Archon (OTCMKTS:ARHN – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares International Game Technology and Archon’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Game Technology $4.09 billion 0.94 $482.00 million $2.28 8.31 Archon N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

International Game Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Archon.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Game Technology 11.37% 3.35% 0.57% Archon N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.3% of International Game Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of International Game Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 80.0% of Archon shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

International Game Technology has a beta of 1.91, meaning that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Archon has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for International Game Technology and Archon, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Game Technology 0 0 6 0 3.00 Archon 0 0 0 0 N/A

International Game Technology currently has a consensus target price of $38.67, indicating a potential upside of 104.05%. Given International Game Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe International Game Technology is more favorable than Archon.

Summary

International Game Technology beats Archon on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services. It also designs, develops, assembles, and provides cabinets, games, systems, and software for the gaming market, as well as offers gaming management systems for casino management, customer relationship management, patron management, and server-based gaming. In addition, the company provides video lottery terminals (VLT), VLT central systems, and VLT games. Further, it offers digital gaming and betting; sports betting; and technology and management services. Additionally, the company provides digital gaming products and services, including blackjack, roulette, slot games, poker, bingo, and other casino card games; social casino content; and remote game server, as well as iGaming systems and digital platforms that offer player account management, advanced marketing and analytical, and payment system services. It processes commercial transactions, such as prepaid cellular telephone recharges, bill payments, e-vouchers and retail-based programs, electronic tax payments, prepaid card recharges, and stamp duty and money transfer services. The company was formerly known as GTECH S.p.A. and changed its name to International Game Technology PLC in April 2015. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. International Game Technology PLC is a subsidiary of De Agostini S.p.A.

About Archon

Archon Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pioneer Hotel Inc., engages in the ownership, management, and operation of casinos and hotels in the United States. It operates the Pioneer Hotel & Gambling Hall (the Pioneer) in Laughlin, Nevada that consists of casino, as well as 416 motel rooms. As of September 30, 2010, the Pioneer had approximately 686 slot machines, 6 blackjack tables, 1 craps table, 1 roulette wheel, and 5 other gaming tables. The company also owns real estate properties on Las Vegas Boulevard South in Las Vegas, Nevada; and rental properties that include commercial office space in Dorchester, Massachusetts. Archon Corporation was founded in 1991 and is based in Laughlin, Nevada.

