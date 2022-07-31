Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$2.55–$1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.20 billion-$12.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.79 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CYH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $8.00 target price on Community Health Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Community Health Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a hold rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Community Health Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Community Health Systems from $16.00 to $6.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Community Health Systems from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.44.

Community Health Systems Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE CYH traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.98. The stock had a trading volume of 5,574,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,057,779. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.59. The company has a market cap of $401.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.95. Community Health Systems has a 52-week low of $2.88 and a 52-week high of $15.29.

Insider Transactions at Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems ( NYSE:CYH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($2.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($2.51). The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%. Community Health Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Community Health Systems news, Director James S. Ely III acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 301,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,495. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYH. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Community Health Systems by 195.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Community Health Systems by 4.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 238,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 10,302 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Community Health Systems by 10.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 106,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 10,384 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Community Health Systems by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 107,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 13,199 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 43.3% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 44,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 13,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

