Community Bank N.A. Trims Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Community Bank N.A. cut its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,579 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Comcast by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMCSA. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.39.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMCSA stock opened at $37.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $36.57 and a 52 week high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

