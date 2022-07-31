Community Bank N.A. Sells 853 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Community Bank N.A. lowered its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 63,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 853 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.3% of Community Bank N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 53.3% in the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,463 shares of company stock worth $2,002,677 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $174.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.17 and a 200 day moving average of $169.01. The stock has a market cap of $241.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.48 and a 12 month high of $177.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

