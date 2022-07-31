Community Bank N.A. Reduces Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Community Bank N.A. reduced its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,132 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for about 1.1% of Community Bank N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $9,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkshire Bank increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 7,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 11,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Lawrence B boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 51,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $2,050,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,542,824.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Carolyn Everson purchased 983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,435. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $2,050,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at $22,542,824.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Coca-Cola stock opened at $64.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.18. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The company has a market capitalization of $278.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KO. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.41.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

