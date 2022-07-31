Community Bank N.A. Raises Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 404.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,685 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,403,800,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 22,117.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 752,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $500,581,000 after buying an additional 748,903 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,431,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,949,003,000 after buying an additional 624,821 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,533,258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,001,395,000 after buying an additional 542,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 119.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 670,216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $445,964,000 after buying an additional 365,162 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Price Performance

Broadcom stock opened at $535.48 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $462.66 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $518.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $562.72. The company has a market cap of $216.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.51. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.89 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 81.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.46.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

