Community Bank N.A. Lowers Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Community Bank N.A. decreased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 567,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,973 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 4.9% of Community Bank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $39,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.1% in the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 14,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 6,023 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 132,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,209,000 after purchasing an additional 8,486 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 34,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 59,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS IEFA opened at $62.05 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.78 and its 200-day moving average is $65.82.

