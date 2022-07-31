Community Bank N.A. Lowers Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Community Bank N.A. reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises approximately 0.8% of Community Bank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $6,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1ST Source Bank raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.8% during the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 38,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,640,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 238.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 4,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,888,000.

Shares of MDY stock opened at $458.63 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $400.05 and a 12-month high of $533.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $432.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $460.79.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

