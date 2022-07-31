Community Bank N.A. Increases Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 9,602 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 7,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 17,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 317,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 436.6% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 47,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 38,424 shares in the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $50.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $44.68 and a twelve month high of $68.95.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.54%.

TFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.58.

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at $41,214,550.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.82 per share, with a total value of $996,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,692.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

