Community Bank N.A. Decreases Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Community Bank N.A. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

IWS opened at $110.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.86. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $98.36 and a 12 month high of $124.28.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

