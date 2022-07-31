Community Bank N.A. Buys 355 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $3,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 200,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,725,000 after buying an additional 102,237 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 17.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 58,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,269,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 462,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,876,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group stock opened at $69.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $61.31 and a one year high of $91.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.46 and its 200 day moving average is $75.62.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 39.15% and a net margin of 9.07%. Omnicom Group’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 45.83%.

OMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Macquarie lowered Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.90.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

