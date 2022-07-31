Community Bank N.A. Boosts Stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating) by 119.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,890 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A. owned approximately 0.32% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $4,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JAAA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 227.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 82,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,123,000 after buying an additional 57,030 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 288.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 48,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after buying an additional 35,693 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 213,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,732,000 after buying an additional 24,458 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter worth $737,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 562,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,244,000 after purchasing an additional 276,753 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock opened at $49.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.81. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12-month low of $48.61 and a 12-month high of $51.40.

