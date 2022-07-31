Community Bank N.A. Boosts Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,572 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 78.6% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 14,186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 6,244 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 11,054 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 35,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,813,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 118,608 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $23,078,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $413,000. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Several brokerages have weighed in on HON. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 target price on Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.38.

Shares of HON opened at $192.46 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.35 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.40.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.06%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.