Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Position Trimmed by Affinity Investment Advisors LLC

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,465 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for 1.0% of Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Comcast by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $37.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.57 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.84%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Barclays lowered their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded Comcast from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.39.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

