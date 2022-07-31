Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.00-$5.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.44 billion-$3.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.62 billion.

Columbia Sportswear Price Performance

Shares of Columbia Sportswear stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.01. The company had a trading volume of 508,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,212. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.95. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $68.29 and a twelve month high of $107.50. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $578.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.35 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 19.34%. Columbia Sportswear’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

COLM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $98.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $108.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total transaction of $208,367.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 112,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,554.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $208,367.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 112,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,554.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 3,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total transaction of $297,072.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,464.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 42.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COLM. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 19.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 823 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 523.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 873 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 14.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.65% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Sportswear

(Get Rating)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.