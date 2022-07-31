Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.00-$5.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.44 billion-$3.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.62 billion.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear to $95.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.38.

Shares of Columbia Sportswear stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.01. The company had a trading volume of 508,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,212. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.95. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.91. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $68.29 and a twelve month high of $107.50.

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The company had revenue of $578.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.62%.

In other news, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total transaction of $208,367.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,627 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,554.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $208,367.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 112,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,554.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 3,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total transaction of $297,072.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,464.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 42.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COLM. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 7.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 241,202 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,836,000 after purchasing an additional 17,362 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter worth $641,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 3,093.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 31,587 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 30,598 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter worth about $726,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 10.9% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 231,061 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,630,000 after purchasing an additional 22,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.65% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

