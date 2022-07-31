Coldstack (CLS) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $210,913.00

Coldstack (CLS) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 31st. Coldstack has a total market capitalization of $181,402.93 and approximately $210,913.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Coldstack has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Coldstack coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000507 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004209 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.85 or 0.00609469 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001643 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002229 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00015301 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00035098 BTC.
Coldstack Coin Profile
Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io.
Coldstack Coin Trading
