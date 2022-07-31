Coldstack (CLS) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $210,913.00

Coldstack (CLS) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 31st. Coldstack has a total market capitalization of $181,402.93 and approximately $210,913.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Coldstack has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Coldstack coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000507 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004209 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.85 or 0.00609469 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00015301 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00035098 BTC.

Coldstack Coin Profile

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io.

Coldstack Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coldstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coldstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coldstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

