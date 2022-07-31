Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) Receives $11.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.33.

CGNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Cognyte Software from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Cognyte Software from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Cognyte Software from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised Cognyte Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, William Blair downgraded Cognyte Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,239,029 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $66,426,000 after buying an additional 467,135 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 25,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 5,219 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 97,635 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 19,581 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 12,647.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,962,838 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $62,097,000 after buying an additional 3,931,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cognyte Software by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CGNT opened at $4.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.24. Cognyte Software has a 12-month low of $3.91 and a 12-month high of $28.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 2.34.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $86.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.60 million. Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 23.12% and a negative net margin of 9.17%. Cognyte Software’s revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cognyte Software will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

