Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $77.00 price target on the information technology service provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $82.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CTSH. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $94.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.79.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $67.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.18 and a 200-day moving average of $79.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $63.26 and a 1-year high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 25.90%.

Insider Transactions at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $453,167.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $423,112.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $453,167.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at $453,553.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognizant Technology Solutions

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,433.3% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 478 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Further Reading

