Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSHGet Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $77.00 price target on the information technology service provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $82.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CTSH. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $94.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.79.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $67.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.18 and a 200-day moving average of $79.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $63.26 and a 1-year high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSHGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 25.90%.

Insider Transactions at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $453,167.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $423,112.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $453,167.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at $453,553.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognizant Technology Solutions

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,433.3% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 478 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

